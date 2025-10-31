Franklin Street Negotiates Sale of 34,460 SF Retail Center in Altamonte Springs, Florida

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA. — Franklin Street has negotiated the sale of Shoppes at Brantley Hall, a 34,460-square-foot, unanchored retail center located in Altamonte Springs, roughly 16 miles outside Orlando. Last Mile Investments purchased the property from an entity doing business as REC I/Brantley Hall LP for an undisclosed price. Zack McNamara and Tyler Hicks of Franklin Street represented the buyer in the off-market transaction. Additionally, McNamara will also handle leasing efforts at the center on behalf of Last Mile Investments.

Built in 1989, Shoppes at Brantley Hall was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Pet Supplies Plus, Orlando Health, Edward Jones and Fiesta Azul Tequila House. Last Mile Investments plans to make upgrades and continue operating the center while “maintaining the asset’s strong tenant mix and stable performance.”