Franklin Street Properties Reports 98 Percent Office Rent Collection in April

Posted on by in Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

WAKEFIELD, MASS. — Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: FSP), a Wakefield, Massachusetts-based REIT, reports that it collected 98 percent of rent payments due for April at its office properties despite revenue concerns amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Office users across the country have been forced to lay off employees while others are restricted to work from home, leading many companies to reconsider lease signings and expansions. Franklin owns and operates 35 office properties totaling approximately 9.5 million square feet, primarily located in infill and central business districts in 10 states concentrated in the Southeast and Midwest. The REIT reported a $1.1 million net loss in the first quarter, however, and expressed that it cannot predict rental income in future months. Tenants have requested rent relief requests in the form of deferrals for varying lengths of time, which Franklin may grant in some instances while seeking extended lease terms. The REIT’s stock price closed at $5.05 on May 4, compared with $7.97 at the same time last year.