Franklin Street Secures 136,000 SF Industrial Lease with Trailer Manufacturer in Deland, Florida

DELAND, FLA. — Franklin Street has secured a 136,000-square-foot, full-building warehouse lease with trailer manufacturing company ALCOM LLC. The property is located at 2526 W. New York Ave. in Deland. Franklin Street’s industrial team negotiated the lease on behalf of the landlord, Blackmore Family Trust.

ALCOM’s new facility is approximately 40 miles north of Orlando and is close to major highways such as State Road 44, Interstate 75, Interstate 95, Florida’s Turnpike and Interstate 4. The facility features 24-foot clear heights, 3,600 square feet of office space, 21 dock doors and upgraded electricity and lighting. Previously occupied by a cabinet manufacturer, the property is currently being renovated to accommodate ALCOM’s manufacturing needs. The firm is expected to take occupancy of the property this month.