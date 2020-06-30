Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae Extend COVID-19 Forbearance Programs for Multifamily Borrowers, Add Tenant Protections

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae have updated their multifamily forbearance programs for borrowers still being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In late March, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae enacted 90-day relief plans for borrowers. With that period ending soon and several borrowers still struggling to fulfill their mortgage payments in the midst of the outbreak, the two government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) have extended deadlines and terms of their respective forbearance programs. Under Fannie Mae’s guidelines, borrowers will have up to 24 months following its forbearance period to repay any missed payments. While in forbearance, a borrower may not evict any resident for missed payments.

Borrowers with loans from both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae with a forbearance agreement in place may not charge tenants late fees or penalties solely because of the nonpayment of rent during the forbearance period or the borrowers’ repayment period. The forbearance program also requires borrowers to provide flexibility to tenants, allowing the repayment of back rent over time and not in a lump sum. The borrower must also give tenants a 30-day notice to vacate prior to any evictions taking place.