MESA, ARIZ. — Freedom Financial Funds has arranged $10.6 million in financing for the acquisition of Northpoint Shopping Center in Mesa, a suburb east of Phoenix.

Built in 1987, the property spans 159,913 square feet. Tenants include Basha’s, Ace Hardware, 360 Community Thrift Store and Karen’s Hallmark. Surrounding retailers include Shell, Taco Bell and McDonalds.

Details on the buyer and seller were not disclosed.