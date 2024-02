IRVING, TEXAS — Freedom Furniture & Design has signed a 15,340-square-foot lease at Royal Jetstar Tech Center, a 92,052-square-foot industrial flex facility in Irving. The lease term is seven years, and the tenant plans to take occupancy in May. Jason Finch and Michael Spain of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Pre DFW Airport LLC, in the lease negotiations. Daniel Rudd of Avison Young represented the tenant.