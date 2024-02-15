Thursday, February 15, 2024
Hero-Way-West-Leander
Prior to the groundbreaking of Hero Way West, an industrial development in Leander, an undisclosed tenant signed a 24,500-square-foot lease to occupy half of Building 1.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Freehill Development Breaks Ground on 227,200 SF Industrial Project in Leander, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LEANDER, TEXAS — Locally based firm Freehill Development Co. has broken ground on Hero Way West, a 227,200-square-foot industrial project in the northern Austin suburb of Leander. The development will consist of three shallow-bay buildings that will range in size from 24,500 to 129,000 square feet. The buildings will feature 28-foot clear heights and will be situated on a 16.8-acre site. JLL arranged construction financing and joint venture equity for the project, and Transwestern has been appointed as the leasing agent. Construction is expected to last about 12 months.

