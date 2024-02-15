Freehill Development Breaks Ground on 227,200 SF Industrial Project in Leander, Texas

LEANDER, TEXAS — Locally based firm Freehill Development Co. has broken ground on Hero Way West, a 227,200-square-foot industrial project in the northern Austin suburb of Leander. The development will consist of three shallow-bay buildings that will range in size from 24,500 to 129,000 square feet. The buildings will feature 28-foot clear heights and will be situated on a 16.8-acre site. JLL arranged construction financing and joint venture equity for the project, and Transwestern has been appointed as the leasing agent. Construction is expected to last about 12 months.