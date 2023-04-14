Freehill Development to Build 227,200 SF Industrial Project in Leander, Texas

LEANDER, TEXAS — Locally based firm Freehill Development Co. will build Hero Way West, a 227,200-square-foot industrial project that will be located on a 16.8-acre site in the northern Austin suburb of Leander. The development will consist of three shallow-bay buildings with 28-foot clear heights. Charlie Strauss, Tom Weber, Trent Agnew and Josh Villarreal of JLL arranged joint venture equity with an undisclosed partner for the capitalization of the project. Michael Johnson and Chris McColpin, also with JLL, arranged floating-rate construction financing. Construction is set to begin this summer and to last about 12 months.