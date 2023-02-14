REBusinessOnline

Freehill Development Underway on 176,546 SF Industrial Project in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

1300-Westinghouse-Georgetown

Freehill Development's 1300 Westinghouse project in Georgetown is expected to be complete this summer.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Freehill Development Co. is underway on construction of 1300 Westinghouse, a 176,546-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. The development will consist of four buildings that will range in size from 18,675 to 54,457 square feet and will feature 18- to 28-foot clear heights and 290 car parking spaces. Studio8 Architects designed the project, and Owrey Construction is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for July.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
15
Webinar: Meeting the Critical Need for Affordable Seniors Housing
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  