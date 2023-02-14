Freehill Development Underway on 176,546 SF Industrial Project in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Freehill Development's 1300 Westinghouse project in Georgetown is expected to be complete this summer.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Freehill Development Co. is underway on construction of 1300 Westinghouse, a 176,546-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. The development will consist of four buildings that will range in size from 18,675 to 54,457 square feet and will feature 18- to 28-foot clear heights and 290 car parking spaces. Studio8 Architects designed the project, and Owrey Construction is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for July.