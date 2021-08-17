Freehill Hogan & Mahar Signs 17,333 SF Office Lease Renewal at 80 Pine Street in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Law firm Freehill Hogan & Mahar has signed a 17,333-square-foot office lease renewal at 80 Pine Street, a 1.2 million-square-foot building that occupies a full city block in Lower Manhattan. Howard Nottingham and Allyson Bowen of Savills represented the tenant in the negotiations for the 11-year lease. Kevin Daly represented the landlord, The Rudin Family, on an internal basis. The deal coincides with the completion of the first phase of Rudin’s capital improvement program, which included the renovation of the lobby and entrances.