REBusinessOnline

Freehill Hogan & Mahar Signs 17,333 SF Office Lease Renewal at 80 Pine Street in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Law firm Freehill Hogan & Mahar has signed a 17,333-square-foot office lease renewal at 80 Pine Street, a 1.2 million-square-foot building that occupies a full city block in Lower Manhattan. Howard Nottingham and Allyson Bowen of Savills represented the tenant in the negotiations for the 11-year lease. Kevin Daly represented the landlord, The Rudin Family, on an internal basis. The deal coincides with the completion of the first phase of Rudin’s capital improvement program, which included the renovation of the lobby and entrances.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews