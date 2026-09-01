Freestone Capital Acquires 106-Unit Multifamily Property in Seattle for $32.2M

SEATTLE — Freestone Capital has acquired Aperture on Fifth, a 106-unit multifamily property located in the Denny Triangle neighborhood of Seattle. PrivatePortfolio GroupFreestone Capital sold the property for $32.2 million, or $304,245 per unit. Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Harmon, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which are Seattle-based, in the transaction.

Built in 2014, Aperture on Fifth comprises studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments along with a central atrium courtyard, rooftop deck with a bocce ball court, fitness center, bike storage, package lockers, pet wash area and an underground parking garage. Some units feature views of the Space Needle and the downtown Seattle skyline.