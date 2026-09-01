Tuesday, September 1, 2026
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Aperture-on-Fifth-Seattle-WA
Built in 2014, Aperture on Fifth in the Denny Triangle area of Seattle offers units with views of Seattle landmarks like the Space Needle. The asset has traded between two locally based parties for $32.2 million.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Freestone Capital Acquires 106-Unit Multifamily Property in Seattle for $32.2M

by Amy Works

SEATTLE —  Freestone Capital has acquired Aperture on Fifth, a 106-unit multifamily property located in the Denny Triangle neighborhood of Seattle. PrivatePortfolio GroupFreestone Capital sold the property for $32.2 million, or $304,245 per unit. Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Harmon, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which are Seattle-based, in the transaction.

Built in 2014, Aperture on Fifth comprises studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments along with a central atrium courtyard, rooftop deck with a bocce ball court, fitness center, bike storage, package lockers, pet wash area and an underground parking garage. Some units feature views of the Space Needle and the downtown Seattle skyline.

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