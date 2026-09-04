Freestone Capital Acquires Aperture on Fifth Multifamily Community in Downtown Seattle for $32.2M

SEATTLE — Freestone Capital has purchased Aperture on Fifth, an apartment property in downtown Seattle, from PrivatePortfolio Group for $32.2 million or $304,245 per unit. Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Harmon, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Situated in the Denny Triangle neighborhood, Aperture on Fifth features 106 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows and electric fireplaces. Community amenities include a central atrium courtyard, rooftop deck with a full-size bocce ball court, fitness center, bike storage, package lockers, a pet wash area and an underground parking garage.