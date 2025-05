GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Freight forwarding company IMPEX GLS has signed a 14,969-square-foot industrial lease in Grapevine, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 800 Industrial Blvd. was built in 2000 and totals 191,000 square feet. Andrew Gilbert and Keaton Brice of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Prologis, in the lease negotiations. Andrew Flores of Mercer Co. represented the tenant.