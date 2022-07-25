Fremont Group Sells Hartford Office Buildings, Parking Lots for $50M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Office

HARTFORD, CONN. — The Fremont Group has sold Riverview Plaza, a 325,000-square-foot waterfront office complex located on the east side of Hartford. The two-building complex was sold in conjunction with a 50,000-square-foot office building and two adjacent parking lots, all of which are situated within Founders Plaza Business Park, for $50 million. The buyer was an entity doing business as Milton East Hartford Investments LLC. At the time of sale, the properties had a collective occupancy rate of 90 percent, with tenants including Bank of America and the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch. Patrick Mulready and John McCormick of CBRE, along with Cory Gubner and Alex Haendler of Newmark, represented The Fremont Group in the transaction.