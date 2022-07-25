REBusinessOnline

Fremont Group Sells Hartford Office Buildings, Parking Lots for $50M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Office

HARTFORD, CONN. — The Fremont Group has sold Riverview Plaza, a 325,000-square-foot waterfront office complex located on the east side of Hartford. The two-building complex was sold in conjunction with a 50,000-square-foot office building and two adjacent parking lots, all of which are situated within Founders Plaza Business Park, for $50 million. The buyer was an entity doing business as Milton East Hartford Investments LLC. At the time of sale, the properties had a collective occupancy rate of 90 percent, with tenants including Bank of America and the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch. Patrick Mulready and John McCormick of CBRE, along with Cory Gubner and Alex Haendler of Newmark, represented The Fremont Group in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  