Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
FloridaLeasing ActivityRetailSoutheast

French Apparel Retailer Etam to Open First US Store at Dadeland Mall in South Florida

by John Nelson

KENDALL, FLA. — Etam, a French apparel retailer founded in 1916, plans to open its first U.S. store at Dadeland Mall, a shopping mall in the Miami suburb of Kendall. Simon, the mall’s landlord, expects to debut the new Etam store this summer. The store will carry Etam’s line of lingerie, bras, underwear, sleepwear and swimwear. The retailer currently operates more than 850 stores throughout Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Asia. Other international brands that operate stores at Dadeland Mall include Mango, Bimba y Lola, Razer and Tous, among others.

You may also like

Wellstar Agrees to Takeover of Augusta University Hospitals,...

Dominion Realty Breaks Ground on 252-Unit Exchange Apartments...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $29M Sale of New...

SRS Brokers Sale of 57,850 SF Five Points...

NewQuest Properties Underway on 90,000 SF Retail Redevelopment...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 10-Acre Commercial Development Site...

Midland Tower Construction Signs 7,193 SF Office Lease...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 2,348 SF Office Lease at...

CBRE Arranges $25M Sale of Foothill Village Plaza...