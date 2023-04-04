French Apparel Retailer Etam to Open First US Store at Dadeland Mall in South Florida

KENDALL, FLA. — Etam, a French apparel retailer founded in 1916, plans to open its first U.S. store at Dadeland Mall, a shopping mall in the Miami suburb of Kendall. Simon, the mall’s landlord, expects to debut the new Etam store this summer. The store will carry Etam’s line of lingerie, bras, underwear, sleepwear and swimwear. The retailer currently operates more than 850 stores throughout Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Asia. Other international brands that operate stores at Dadeland Mall include Mango, Bimba y Lola, Razer and Tous, among others.