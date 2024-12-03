Fresh Grocer Debuts 31,096 SF Store in Ringwood, New Jersey

RINGWOOD, N.J. — The Fresh Grocer has debuted a 31,096-square-foot store in Ringwood, located near the New York-New Jersey border. The store is located within Fieldstone Park Shopping Center, and the space was formerly occupied by Stop & Shop. The grocer plans to implement a multimillion-dollar renovation over the next year that will coincide with a larger capital improvement program to the center’s parking, landscaping and building façades and exteriors. The Azarian Group manages the property.