Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityNortheastPennsylvaniaRetail

Fresh Market to Open 32,131 SF Grocery Store in Pittsburgh

by Taylor Williams

PITTSBURGH — North Carolina-based grocer The Fresh Market will open a 32,131-square-foot store in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood. The building at 5880 Centre Ave. was originally constructed in 2002 for Whole Foods Market, which vacated the space in 2022 for a larger store on nearby Penn Avenue. Herky Pollock of CBRE represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Brian Kerr of Hanna Langholz Wilson Ellis represented the tenant. The store will be Fresh Market’s first in Pittsburgh.

You may also like

Conifer Realty, CPP to Renovate 526-Unit Affordable Seniors...

Signature Acquisitions Launches Renovation, Secures Two Renewals at...

Excelitas Technologies Signs 45,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

Macy’s Leases 272,000 SF Logistics Building in Lathrop,...

Buc-ee’s to Develop 74,000 SF Travel Center in...

RD1 Spirts to Open 10,215 SF Distillery at...

CBRE Arranges 42,143 SF Industrial Lease in Royal...

JLL Secures Construction Debt, Equity for 320,250 SF...

LOGIC Commercial Real Estate Brokers Sale of Emerald...