Fresh Market to Open 32,131 SF Grocery Store in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — North Carolina-based grocer The Fresh Market will open a 32,131-square-foot store in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood. The building at 5880 Centre Ave. was originally constructed in 2002 for Whole Foods Market, which vacated the space in 2022 for a larger store on nearby Penn Avenue. Herky Pollock of CBRE represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Brian Kerr of Hanna Langholz Wilson Ellis represented the tenant. The store will be Fresh Market’s first in Pittsburgh.