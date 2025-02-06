Freshfields Signs 117,000 SF Office Lease at Midtown Center in Downtown DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Freshfields US LLP has signed a 117,000-square-foot lease at Midtown Center, a two-tower, 869,000-square-foot office property in downtown Washington, D.C. The global law firm will relocate its D.C. office from 700 13th St. NW to occupy floors six through eight in the West Tower at Midtown Center.

Amy Bowser and Brooks Brown of CBRE represented the landlord, Carr Properties, in the lease negotiations, along with internal staffers Kaitlyn Rausse and Ryan Lopez. Rob Copito and Harry Stephens of CBRE represented Freshfields in the lease. Built in 2017, Midtown Center is now 80 percent occupied.

Carr plans to add new amenities to the West Tower, including a rooftop penthouse and new conference and entertainment facilities. Existing amenities and features at Midtown Center include pedestrian bridges connecting the two towers, a two-level fitness center, rooftop terrace and restaurants on the ground level including Shoto, Grazie Nonna, Dauphines and Blue Bottle.