Freshly Signs 92,306 SF Office Headquarters Lease at 63 Madison Avenue in Manhattan

Freshly is relocating from 115 E. 23rd St. to 63 Madison Avenue and more than quadrupling its footprint in the process.

NEW YORK CITY — Freshly, a provider of meal kit services that was recently acquired by Nestlé USA, has signed a 92,306-square-foot office lease at 63 Madison Avenue in Manhattan. The company’s new headquarters space will encompass the 12th and 13th floors at the Class A building. Eric Ferriello of Colliers International represented Freshly, which is expanding and relocating from a 20,000-square-foot space at 115 E. 23rd St., in the lease negotiations. Peter Duncan, Matt Coudert and Alex Bermingham represented the landlord, George Comfort & Sons Inc., on an internal basis. The building was recently renovated, and a 60,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market is planned to open on the ground floor.

