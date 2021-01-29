Freshly Signs 92,306 SF Office Headquarters Lease at 63 Madison Avenue in Manhattan
NEW YORK CITY — Freshly, a provider of meal kit services that was recently acquired by Nestlé USA, has signed a 92,306-square-foot office lease at 63 Madison Avenue in Manhattan. The company’s new headquarters space will encompass the 12th and 13th floors at the Class A building. Eric Ferriello of Colliers International represented Freshly, which is expanding and relocating from a 20,000-square-foot space at 115 E. 23rd St., in the lease negotiations. Peter Duncan, Matt Coudert and Alex Bermingham represented the landlord, George Comfort & Sons Inc., on an internal basis. The building was recently renovated, and a 60,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market is planned to open on the ground floor.
