Freshpet to Open 30,000 SF Global Headquarters in Bedminster, New Jersey

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Pet food provider Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) will open a 30,000-square-foot global office headquarters in Bedminster, about 60 miles west of Manhattan. Freshpet’s space will be joined by approximately 20,000 square feet of planned retail, dining and amenity space to anchor the Bedminster Village Square campus. Advance Realty Investors owns the campus and is developing the facility, with Iron Hill Construction Management serving as the general contractor. ConnectOne Bank is financing the build-to-suit project. Completion is slated for early 2025.