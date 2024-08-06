Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentNew JerseyNortheastOffice

Freshpet to Open 30,000 SF Global Headquarters in Bedminster, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Pet food provider Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) will open a 30,000-square-foot global office headquarters in Bedminster, about 60 miles west of Manhattan. Freshpet’s space will be joined by approximately 20,000 square feet of planned retail, dining and amenity space to anchor the Bedminster Village Square campus. Advance Realty Investors owns the campus and is developing the facility, with Iron Hill Construction Management serving as the general contractor. ConnectOne Bank is financing the build-to-suit project. Completion is slated for early 2025.

You may also like

Chevron to Relocate Headquarters from California to Houston

Standard Real Estate, IDV to Develop 463,000 SF...

IPA Arranges $19.1M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent Residential...

Cooper & Scully Signs 47,900 SF Office Lease...

Douglaston Development Receives Financing for $190M Bronx Affordable...

Tremont Realty Capital Provides $40M Loan for Refinancing...

Libitzky Property Cos. Sells Rampart Center Office/Flex Property...

AEG Presents, Jacobs Entertainment to Build 1,200-Seat Globe...

JLL Arranges $10M Permanent Loan for Warehouse, Distribution...