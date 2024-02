FRAMINGHAM, MASS. — Boston-based brokerage firm Freudenheim Partners has arranged the $7.3 million sale of a 31,199-square-foot retail building in Framingham, located on the western outskirts of the state capital. The building at 280 Worcester Road was constructed in 1930, according to LoopNet Inc. Leigh Freudenheim of Freudenheim Partners represented the seller, Bosse Framingham Turf LLC, in the transaction. Cindy Laughrea of Engel & Volkers represented the buyer, William Marsh Holdings LLC.