Fridley Theatres to Open 80,000 SF Theater, Entertainment Center in Tiffin, Iowa

Posted on by in Development, Iowa, Midwest, Retail

TIFFIN, IOWA — Fridley Theatres, a movie theater company headquartered in Des Moines, has unveiled plans to open an 80,000-square-foot theater and entertainment center at the Park Place mixed-use development in Tiffin, about 20 miles south of Cedar Rapids. The project will be named The Palms Theatres, IMAX & Family Entertainment Center. Construction is expected to begin next year. Ders Group is the developer of Park Place.

