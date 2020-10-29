REBusinessOnline

FriedLam Partners Sells Six-Property Multifamily Portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia for $85.2M

Pictured is 743 @ Howell Mill, a 130-unit apartment community in Atlanta. The property was one of six recently sold by FriedLam Partners.

TEANECK, N.J. — Teaneck-based FriedLam Partners has sold a six-property multifamily portfolio in Charlotte, Raleigh and Atlanta for $85.2 million. The portfolio comprises 872 units. The two Charlotte properties are the 192-unit 59Twenty @ Monroe and the 196-unit Two20 @ Branchview. The community in Raleigh was the 176-unit Enclave @ Crabtree. Watson Bryant and Paul Marley of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer of the North Carolina properties, JEM Holdings, in the transaction.

The Atlanta portion of the portfolio comprises the 130-unit 743 @ Howell Mill, the 112-unit Lenox Place and the 66-unit Rio at Lenox. Travis Presnell and Wesley Kenney of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, Zavala Capital Group, in the transaction.

