Thursday, May 25, 2023
The complex at 4427 Grays Highway in Ridgeland, S.C., is situated within Cypress Ridge Industrial Park.
Friedman Arranges Sale of 98,000 SF Industrial Facility in Ridgeland, South Carolina

by John Nelson

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Friedman Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 98,000-square-foot industrial property located at 4427 Grays Highway in Ridgeland, approximately 32 miles north of Savannah, Ga. Marc Hames of Friedman represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed. The property comprises three buildings, including an 87,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, according to LoopNet Inc. The campus is situated on 27.1 acres within Cypress Ridge Industrial Park and offers access to I-95 via U.S. Highway 278.

