NILES, OHIO — Friedman Real Estate has brokered the $11.5 million sale of Timber Creek Apartments in Niles, about 65 miles southeast of Cleveland. The 305-unit multifamily property is located at 1223 North Road. Peter Jankowski, Rich Deptula and Chrris Weir of Friedman represented the buyer, CREG Property VIII LLC, and the seller, Orem Timber Creek II LLC.