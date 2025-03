BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Friedman Real Estate has brokered the $16.9 million sale of South Glen Apartments in Brownstown, a southern suburb of Detroit. The 159-unit multifamily property is located at 19400 S. Glen Blvd. The sales price represents $106,603 per unit. Peter Jankowski and Rich Deptula of Friedman represented the undisclosed buyer and seller in the transaction.