Friedman Brokers $6.4M Sale of Georgetown Manor Apartments in Chesterfield, Michigan

CHESTERFIELD, MICH. — Friedman Real Estate has brokered the $6.4 million sale of Georgetown Manor Apartments in Chesterfield, about 30 miles north of Detroit. The property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Constructed in 1968, the complex is home to 97 units, according to Apartments.com. Peter Jankowski and Rich Deptula of Friedman represented the undisclosed buyer. The seller was also undisclosed.