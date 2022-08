Friedman Brokers Sale of 1,500 SF Auto Retail Property in Oak Lawn, Illinois

OAK LAWN, ILL. — Friedman Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 1,500-square-foot auto retail property located at 4819 W. 93rd St. in the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn. The sales price was undisclosed. Torrey Lewis and Kellen Duggan of Friedman represented the undisclosed seller. N3 Property Advisors was the buyer.