Friedman Brokers Sale of 162,000 SF Office Property in Waterloo, Iowa
WATERLOO, IOWA — Friedman Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 162,000-square-foot office property in Waterloo within central Iowa for $1.2 million. Built in 1980, the asset is located at 3451 Hammond Ave. Amenities include a fitness center, kitchen, café and outdoor spaces. Steven Silverman and Ryan Wilner of Friedman brokered the transaction. Star Waterloo LLC sold the property to Stratacache Inc.
