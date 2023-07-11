Tuesday, July 11, 2023
NSH USA sold the property, which is located at 6255 Center Drive.
Friedman Brokers Sale of 29,918 SF Industrial Building in Sterling Heights, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH. — Friedman Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 29,918-square-foot industrial building in Sterling Heights, a northern suburb of Detroit. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is located at 6255 Center Drive. Zach Cummings and Ryan Stipp of Friedman represented the seller, NSH USA, a manufacturer of specialized and multifunction machine tools and automation systems for railway, automotive, aerospace and other industrial manufacturers worldwide. The company will relocate to 6095 15 Mile Road in Sterling Heights. NSH USA maintains its headquarters in Albany, N.Y.

