BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Friedman Real Estate has brokered the sale of Health Park South, a 35,858-square-foot medical office building in Battle Creek, about 25 miles east of Kalamazoo. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 2845 SW Capital Ave., the property is home to Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Health Internal Medicine and Fresenius Kidney Care. Andrew Bower of Friedman represented the undisclosed buyer.