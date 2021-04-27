REBusinessOnline

Friedman Brokers Sale of 69,584 SF Shopping Center in Pekin, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

PEKIN, ILL. — Friedman Real Estate has brokered the sale of Broadway Village Shopping Center in Pekin, about 10 miles south of Peoria. The 69,584-square-foot property, built in 1970, is located on Broadway Street. Dollar General is the sole tenant in the center, which at the time of sale was only 8 percent occupied. Kyle Simon of Friedman brokered the sale. Buon Properties LLC purchased the asset from Cohen Development Co.

