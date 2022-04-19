REBusinessOnline

Friedman Brokers Sale of Michigan’s Southgate Tower in Advance of Redevelopment Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Southgate Tower, a vacant bank office building in Southgate, will be redeveloped into apartments.

SOUTHGATE, MICH. — Friedman Real Estate has brokered the sale of Southgate Tower in Southgate, a southwest suburb of Detroit. The sales price was undisclosed. Rising 14 stories and constructed in the early 1970s, Southgate Tower is a former bank office building that now sits vacant. The buyer, Southgate Tower LLC, plans to undertake a massive redevelopment project. Upon full buildout, the project will consist of 201 apartment units. The construction timeline is 24 to 30 months. Friedman’s Andrew Ledger represented the buyer in the transaction. The seller was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  