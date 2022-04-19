Friedman Brokers Sale of Michigan’s Southgate Tower in Advance of Redevelopment Project
SOUTHGATE, MICH. — Friedman Real Estate has brokered the sale of Southgate Tower in Southgate, a southwest suburb of Detroit. The sales price was undisclosed. Rising 14 stories and constructed in the early 1970s, Southgate Tower is a former bank office building that now sits vacant. The buyer, Southgate Tower LLC, plans to undertake a massive redevelopment project. Upon full buildout, the project will consist of 201 apartment units. The construction timeline is 24 to 30 months. Friedman’s Andrew Ledger represented the buyer in the transaction. The seller was undisclosed.
