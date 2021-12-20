REBusinessOnline

Friedman Brokers Sale of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Downtown Detroit

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Michigan, Midwest

DETROIT — Friedman Real Estate has brokered the sale of the Westin Book Cadillac hotel in downtown Detroit. A joint venture between Oxford Capital Group LLC and Taconic Capital Advisors LP assumed debt owed by the previous owner, which faced foreclosure. The joint venture assumed $77 million in commercial mortgage-backed securities debt owed by Cleveland-based Ferchill Group, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.

Located at 1114 Washington Blvd. within the city’s Washington Boulevard Historic District, the hotel rises 32 stories with 453 rooms. The property served as Detroit’s tallest building and the world’s tallest hotel when it opened as the Book-Cadillac hotel in 1924. The hotel was redeveloped and branded as Westin in 2008. The new ownership plans to make improvements to the common areas, amenities and guest rooms over the next two years. Jared Friedman of the brokerage negotiated the sale.

