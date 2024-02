OAK PARK, MICH. — Friedman Communities, the multifamily management division of Friedman Real Estate, has been selected to manage The Loop on Greenfield in Oak Park, about 14 miles north of Detroit. Built in 1965, the multifamily property features 717 units with a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, playground and landscaped courtyard. The owner was not provided.