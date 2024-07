MOUNT CLEMENS, MICH. — Friedman Real Estate has negotiated the $3 million sale of a 42,385-square-foot industrial property in Mount Clemens, about 25 miles north of Detroit. The facility is located at 200 Elizabeth St. Zach Cummings of Friedman represented the seller, which completed a liquidation of its assets. The buyer was a local fabrication company, which will be relocating its operations.