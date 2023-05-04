Friedman Negotiates 41,400 SF Office Lease at Historic Building in Detroit

DETROIT — Friedman Real Estate has negotiated a new office lease for 41,400 square feet at 601 W. Fort St. in Detroit. The property was completed in 1912 and renovated in 2016. The tenant is an international sea and air logistics company and will occupy the building in its entirety. The property is situated near Michigan Central Station, which is currently undergoing the final phase of restoration by Ford Motor Co. Steve Eisenshtadt and Andrew Bower of Friedman represented the undisclosed landlord.