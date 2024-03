SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Friedman Real Estate has negotiated the sale of a 60,000-square-foot office building in Southfield for an undisclosed price. The property at 19900 W. Nine Mile Road was formerly home to Specs Howard School of Media Arts. Dan Verderbar of Friedman represented the undisclosed seller. Life Skills Village, an outpatient mental health and rehabilitation facility, will occupy the building.