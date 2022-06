Friedman Real Estate Arranges $2.9M Sale of Multifamily Property in Baldwin, Michigan

BALDWIN, MICH. — Friedman Real Estate has arranged the $2.9 million sale of Majestic Pines Apartments in Baldwin, a city in northwestern Michigan. The 72-unit multifamily property is situated north of Ferris State University and east of Lake Michigan. Peter Jankowski of Friedman represented the undisclosed seller. The buyer was also not provided.