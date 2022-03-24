REBusinessOnline

Friedman Real Estate Arranges Sale of 530,000 SF Midway Mall in Sherman, Texas

SHERMAN, TEXAS — Michigan-based brokerage firm Friedman Real Estate has arranged the sale of Midway Mall, a 530,000-square-foot regional shopping and dining destination located in the North Texas city of Sherman. Anchored by department stores Dillard’s and Burlington, Midway Mall also houses tenants such as 3-D Entertainment, Art of Threading and Candy N Lots. Steven Silverman of Friedman Real Estate represented the undisclosed buyer, which plans to redevelop the property to feature a mix of uses. Specifics of the redevelopment plan were not disclosed.

