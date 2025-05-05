Monday, May 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
7245-Henry-Clay-Blvd.-Liverpool-New-York
The former Rite Aid distribution center at 7245 Henry Clay Blvd. in Liverpool, New York, totals 583,851 square feet. The property was built in 1978.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew YorkNortheast

Friedman Real Estate Arranges Sale of 583,851 SF Industrial Property in Liverpool, New York

by Taylor Williams

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. ­— Michigan-based brokerage firm Friedman Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 583,851-square-foot industrial property in Liverpool, located just outside of Syracuse. The property at 7245 Henry Clay Blvd. previously housed a distribution facility for convenience and drugstore chain Rite Aid. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 58 acres in 1978 and features a clear height of 24 feet, 35 exterior dock doors, five drive-in bays and 300 standard parking spaces. The buyer, seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

CenterPoint Buys 254,705 SF TruePort Distribution Center in...

ProSource Industries Signs 104,830 SF Industrial Lease in...

JLL Arranges $40M Sale-Leaseback of Office, TV Studio...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $7.3M Sale...

Desert Troon Divests of Superstition Gateway Shopping Center...

C2 Building Group Completes 380,000 SF Manufacturing Facility...

SRS, Hanley Investment Group Broker $4.7M Sale of...

Coral Sea Acquires 5,584 SF Industrial Space in...

BRP Cos. Begins Leasing 614-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Development...