Friedman Real Estate Arranges Sale of 583,851 SF Industrial Property in Liverpool, New York

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. ­— Michigan-based brokerage firm Friedman Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 583,851-square-foot industrial property in Liverpool, located just outside of Syracuse. The property at 7245 Henry Clay Blvd. previously housed a distribution facility for convenience and drugstore chain Rite Aid. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 58 acres in 1978 and features a clear height of 24 feet, 35 exterior dock doors, five drive-in bays and 300 standard parking spaces. The buyer, seller and sales price were not disclosed.