Friedman Real Estate Brokers Sale of 95,000 SF Industrial Flex Building in Houston

Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Friedman Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 95,000-square-foot industrial flex building in Houston. The property is triple-net-leased on a long-term basis to Alorica, a business process outsourcing firm that uses the building as a call center. Steven Silverman of Friedman Real Estate represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. The seller and sales price were also not disclosed.