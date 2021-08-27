REBusinessOnline

Friedman Real Estate Brokers Sale of 95,000 SF Industrial Flex Building in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Friedman Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 95,000-square-foot industrial flex building in Houston. The property is triple-net-leased on a long-term basis to Alorica, a business process outsourcing firm that uses the building as a call center. Steven Silverman of Friedman Real Estate represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. The seller and sales price were also not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews