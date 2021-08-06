REBusinessOnline

Friedman Real Estate Brokers Sale of Former Northland Mall in Southfield, Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Friedman Real Estate has brokered the sale of the former Northland Mall in Southfield, a northern suburb of Detroit. The sales price was $11.1 million, according to the Detroit Free Press. Friedman was hired in 2017 to act as the City of Southfield’s real estate consultant and broker to market the redevelopment site.

Bloomfield Hills-based Contour Development was the buyer. Contour plans to build new residences, commercial space and amenities. Contour’s plan includes an adaptive reuse of the former J.L. Hudson Co. department store building into Hudson City Market, a food, entertainment and home furnishings venue. Andrew Ledger of Friedman served as the primary point of contact for the assignment. The 1.4 million-square-foot mall opened in 1954 and closed in 2015. It was home to 100 stores.

