Wednesday, April 23, 2025
The 600 Tower is outlined in red. The 21-story building sold for $9.2 million.
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwestOffice

Friedman Real Estate Completes $9.2M Auction Sale of Renaissance Center’s 600 Tower in Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

DETROIT — Friedman Real Estate has brokered the $9.2 million auction sale of the 600 Tower of the Renaissance Center in Detroit. The 21-story office building totals 334,000 square feet. Friedman utilized auction partner Ten-X. The buyer was Dr. Mahmoud Al-Hadidi, an internal medicine specialist that also runs a real estate investment firm, according to Crain’s Detroit Business. The news outlet reports that the 600 Tower had been owned by a joint venture between F&F Capital Group and Friedman Real Estate. The building is one of the shorter RenCen towers and is not owned by General Motors Co., which is working on a redevelopment plan for the five towers it owns.

