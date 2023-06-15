Thursday, June 15, 2023
MichiganMidwest

Friedman Real Estate Launches New Commercial Mortgage Banking Firm, SF Capital

by Kristin Harlow

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH. — Full-service commercial real estate firm Friedman Real Estate has launched a new subsidiary for commercial mortgage banking called SF Capital. Veteran commercial mortgage professional Matt Shane has partnered with Friedman to launch the new firm, which specializes in debt and equity placement, loan servicing and advisory. SF Capital connects property owners with sources of capital, including life insurance companies, balance sheet lenders, CMBS lenders, bridge lenders, banks and credit unions. “By combining the expertise of the SF Capital team with the experienced team and resources at Friedman, we are able to add exceptional value for investors seeking sources of capital,” says Shane.

