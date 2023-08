GLASSPORT, PA. — Michigan-based brokerage firm Friedman Real Estate has negotiated the sale of a 14,560-square-foot, single-tenant retail building in Glassport, a southern suburb of Pittsburgh. Rite Aid occupies the building, which is located at 210 Ninth St. Steven Silverman and Ryan Wilner of Friedman Real Estate represented the seller in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.