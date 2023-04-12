Friedman Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 150,000 SF Retail Property in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Friedman Real Estate, a brokerage firm with five offices across the country, has negotiated the sale of a 150,000-square-foot retail property in Pittsburgh. The property, which is located within Washington Crown Center Mall and formerly housed a Macy’s department store, was fully occupied at the time of sale by [email protected] Discount, which specializes in reselling returned retail items. Steven Silverman of Friedman Real Estate represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.