SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Michigan-based brokerage firm Friedman Real Estate has negotiated the sale of a 7,190-square-foot retail building in the West Texas city of San Angelo. Family Dollar occupies the building, which was constructed in 2003. Shane Smith and Jared McNutt of Friedman represented the seller, a Texas-based investment firm, in the transaction. The buyer was an Ohio-based family office. Both parties requested anonymity.