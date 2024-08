TUCSON, ARIZ. — Friends of Pima Animal Care Center has acquired 5,060 square feet of retail space at 2661 N. 1st Ave. in Tucson from Patrick Loop for $1.2 million.

Kameron Norwood and Dave Hammack of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller, while Paula Valencia of RE/MAX Results Commercial represented the buyer in the transaction.