REBusinessOnline

Fringe Capital Partners Sells Hayden Apartment Property in Scottsdale to Fivey Co. for $8.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Hayden-Apts-Scottsdale-AZ

The Hayden in Scottsdale, Ariz., features 25 apartments, a pool, courtyard and covered parking.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Chicago-based Fringe Capital Partners has completed the disposition of The Hayden, a multifamily community in Scottsdale. San Francisco Bay Area-based Fivey Co. acquired the property for $8.3 million, or $330,000 per unit.

Located at 2635 N. Hayden Road, the garden-style property features 25 two-bedroom/one-bath apartments spread across two two-story buildings. Community amenities include a pool, courtyard and covered parking.

Fringe Capital repositioned the property, which was originally built in 1978, last year with premium finishes.

Brian Smuckler, Jeff Seaman, Derek Smigiel and Bryson Frickle of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews